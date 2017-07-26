Sie sind hier:  » Startseite » Aktuelles » Industrie+Wirtschaft » Bernd Scharfenberger  Unternehmer mit Weitsicht

Bernd Scharfenberger  Unternehmer mit Weitsicht

Foto: Scharfenberger GmbH
 
Die Bad Dürkheimer Scharfenberger GmbH & Co. KG trauert um ihren Firmengründer Bernd Scharfenberger. Mit nur 73 Jahren haben ihn die Kräfte im Kampf gegen seine schwere Krankheit verlassen. Mehr dazu im dwm Nr. 16-17 vom 26. Juli 2017 auf Seite 55. 