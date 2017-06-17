Sie sind hier:  » Startseite » Aktuelles » Forschung und Industrie » Am Anfang war das Kaolin

125 Jahre Erbslöh

Am Anfang war das Kaolin

Foto: Erbslöh
 
Im Jahr 1892 beginnt die Firmengeschichte beginnt mit dem Kauf von Kaolingruben in Geisenheim durch Carl Hugo Erbslöh. Erbslöh feiert dieses Jahr 125-jähriges  Firmenjubiläum und blickt auf zahlreiche Produktentwicklungen zurück. Mehr dazu im dwm Nr. 12 vom 17. Juni 2017 auf Seite 32. 