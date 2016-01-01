Sie sind hier:  » Startseite » Aktuelles » Industrie+Wirtschaft » Wagner Kellereibedarf präsentiert Dosiergerät ViO

Produktentwicklungen für die Praxis

Wagner Kellereibedarf präsentiert Dosiergerät ViO

Foto: Richard Wagner GmbH & Co. KG
 
Richard Wagner  Kellereibedarf stellt das erstmals auf den Rheinhessischen Agrartagen in Nieder-Olm gezeigte Misch- und Dosiergerät ViO der Öffentlichkeit vor. Mehr dazu in der dwm Ausgabe 8. vom 22. April ab Seite 34.