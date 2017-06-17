Sie sind hier:  » Startseite » Aktuelles » Junge Winzer » Weincampus Neustadt

Die Jungen kommen

Weincampus Neustadt

Foto: Weincampus Neustadt
 
Was Studierende und Alumni des Weincampus Neustadt oenologisch so alles draufhaben, zeigte gerade eine große Weinprobe, von der hier Katharina Hauck berichtet. Mehr dazu im dwm Nr. 12 vom 17. Juni 2017 auf Seite 35.